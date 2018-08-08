Westport law firm founder and associate awarded

Robert G. Brody, founder and managing member of Brody and Associates LLC in Westport was awarded the Best Mentor Award at the Connecticut Law Tribune’s fourth annual Professional Excellence Awards. This award honors attorneys who provide valuable knowledge to the next generation of leaders and pave the way for them to make their own contributions to the legal profession.

Katherine M. Bogard, associate at Brody and Associates, was awarded the New Leaders in the Law Award at the Connecticut Law Tribune’s fourth annual Professional Excellence Awards. This award recognizes lawyers under the age of 40 who have excelled in the courtroom, in client service and cultivation, in service to bar associations and in performing pro bono work or community service in a volunteer capacity.

Brody and Associates is a management-side labor, employment and benefits law firm with offices in Westport, Connecticut and New York City.