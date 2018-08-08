SHU to offer undergraduate degree program in cybersecurity

Sacred Heart University’s School of Computer Science & Engineering has created a bachelor’s degree program in cybersecurity that will debut with the fall semester.

According to the school, the program’s core courses will focus on cybersecurity concepts and skills, including incident response and risk management, web development in UNIX, intrusion detection and network forensics, malware analysis and reverse engineering. The curriculum conforms to the latest recommendations from the Joint Task Force on Cybersecurity Education in its recent version of Cybersecurity Curricula 2017 – Curriculum Guidelines for Post-Secondary Degree Programs in Cybersecurity.

“Students wanting to join the cyber workforce to protect our critical information, systems and infrastructure against cyberattacks will find this new cybersecurity program at Sacred Heart to be a rewarding and challenging experience,” said Sajal Bhatia, assistant professor and director of SHU’s master’s in cybersecurity program. “The program will focus on hands-on learning, with the help of traditional, lecture-based teaching.”