Houston HR firm Insperity opening Stamford office

Houston-based Insperity, which provides human resources and business performance solutions to small and midsize companies nationwide, is opening a district office with sales and service capabilities at 680 Washington Blvd. in Stamford.

Insperity promoted Gregory Burguillos to district manager of the new office, where he will be responsible for directing the company’s sales efforts throughout Connecticut. Burguillos joined Insperity in 2014 as a business performance adviser.

Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses totaling over 2 million employees. With 2017 revenues of $3.3 billion, the firm operates in 70 offices throughout the U.S.