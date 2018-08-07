Ground broken on 50-room hotel, spa in Rhinebeck

Mirbeau Cos. and PC Construction broke ground on a 50-room hotel and European-style spa in Rhinebeck on July 23.

The Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck will sit on three acres at 46 W. Market St. and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.

The inn will feature a bistro and wine bar, along with a 12,000-square-foot spa featuring 14 treatment rooms, a thermal pool, a eucalyptus-infused steam room and Himalayan salt saunas. There will also be a year-round aqua terrace and yoga and fitness center.

Officials said the Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck will create 200 permanent jobs.



“We want to provide our guests with a restful experience in an old-world environment that also offers all the modern conveniences,” said Jonathan Dal Pos, partner for Mirbeau Cos. “Aesthetics and build quality are so important to that.”

Mirbeau’s portfolio includes hotels and spas in Skaneateles, New York, and Plymouth, Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mirbeau on this exciting project for Dutchess County. Hospitality and resort construction is one of our specialties, and we truly enjoy creating beautiful and functional structures that will provide memorable guest experiences for years to come,” said Jay Fayette, president and COO of PC Construction, a South Burlington, Vermont-based company that offers general contracting, construction management and design-build services.