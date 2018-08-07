Outside TV announces new distribution platforms

Outside TV, a Westport-based video provider for the adventure sports and outdoor lifestyle category, has announced the expansion of its Outside TV Features online subscription video on demand (SVOD) lineup to DISH Network, Sling TV and Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform.

The Outside TV Features programming of exclusive film presentations and original series will be available commercial free and on demand on these new platforms for $4.99 per month. Among the company’s offerings are the surfing series “A Life in Proximity,” the global sailing adventure show “Over the Horizon,” the exercise series “XPT: The Experience” starring surfer Laird Hamilton and his volleyball star wife Gabby Reece, and the nonfiction feature film “The Fourth Phase” starring snowboarder Travis Rice on a 16,000-mile course across the hydrological cycle around the North Pacific.

“Bringing high-quality, long-form adventure sports stories to mass audiences has always been the highest priority here at Outside TV,” said Rob Faris, general manager at Outside TV Features. “Clearly, these leading distributors recognize the high value this category has among a very passionate audience of adventurers. Outside TV Features has had great success from its debut on Amazon Channels in early 2017 and on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms later that year. And now we’re absolutely thrilled to be adding top distribution partners in DISH, Sling TV and Xfinity in 2018.”