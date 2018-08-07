Serendipity Labs expands into Pittsburgh

Serendipity Labs, the shared office and coworking company based in Rye, New York, has announced plans to open its first Pittsburgh-area operation. Slated to open in the fourth quarter, the 25,000-square-foot branch will span the first and second floors of Oxford Development’s 2545 Railroad St. building.

“We are building a national shared office and coworking network in urban, suburban and secondary markets, allowing us to be a strategic workplace alternative for companies that want to optimize their real estate footprint,” said John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs, which also maintains an office in Stamford, Connecticut.

Multiunit franchise developers Alex Perchuk, Danny Wengrod and Robert Baker plan to open five Serendipity Labs in the Pittsburgh area.