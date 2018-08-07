Silgan Holdings expands board of directors

Silgan Holdings Inc., a Stamford-headquartered provider of metal and plastic rigid packaging for consumer goods products, has expanded its board of directors from seven to eight members and elected Leigh J. Abramson as a Class II director for a term running through 2020.

Abramson had previously served as a Silgan Holdings director from September 1996 through July 2003. He is a managing director and partner of Metalmark Capital, a private equity fund, and was previously managing director at Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. In addition to the Silgan Holdings board, Abramson also serves as a director at Aqua Capital Management, Camin Cargo Control, Hoffmaster and Renewable Biofuels.

Silgan Holdings operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia and is a supplier of metal containers for food and general line products and metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products.