Home Fairfield Silgan Holdings expands board of directors

Silgan Holdings expands board of directors

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE
Photo courtesy of sec.gov.

Silgan Holdings Inc., a Stamford-headquartered provider of metal and plastic rigid packaging for consumer goods products, has expanded its board of directors from seven to eight members and elected Leigh J. Abramson as a Class II director for a term running through 2020.

Abramson had previously served as a Silgan Holdings director from September 1996 through July 2003. He is a managing director and partner of Metalmark Capital, a private equity fund, and was previously managing director at Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. In addition to the Silgan Holdings board, Abramson also serves as a director at Aqua Capital Management, Camin Cargo Control, Hoffmaster and Renewable Biofuels.

Silgan Holdings operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia and is a supplier of metal containers for food and general line products and metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here