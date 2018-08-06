Fairfield County ranks high in new study of Connecticut school districts

Fairfield County municipalities dominated the top rankings in the 2019 list of Connecticut’s best school districts released by Niche, an online school data resource.

The new Niche list combined federal and state data relating to test scores, graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores, and reviews from students and parents. Within Connecticut, Fairfield County school districts occupied five of the top 10 rankings for the best school districts in the state, with New Canaan, Westport, Darien and Weston ranked in first through fourth places and Wilton placed sixth. Fairfield County was also represented among the lowest rankings in the 86 school districts analyzed by Niche, with not-stellar performances generated in Shelton (82nd place), Norwalk (83rd place) and New Fairfield (85th place).

In the category of the most diverse school districts, four Fairfield County localities were in the top 10: Danbury (2nd place), Stamford (3rd place), Norwalk (4th place) and Stratford (10th place). New Canaan was named the best place to teach and the second-safest school district in the new report, while Westport ranked second and third in those categories, respectively.