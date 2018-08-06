Norwalk approves medical marijuana dispensary application

An application for a medical marijuana dispensary has been approved for 495 Connecticut Ave. by the Norwalk Zoning Commission.

The application for the 3,000-square-foot medical marijuana facility, which would be run by Healthport LLC, now goes to the state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), which oversees the licensing process. The DCP plans to award licenses to a maximum of 10 dispensaries this year; over 70 applications, including for such facilities in Newtown, Stamford and Westport, have been received to date.

Currently, Fairfield County’s only state-approved dispensary is Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut in Bethel.

A DCP decision on the proposed dispensaries is expected by the end of the year or early next year.