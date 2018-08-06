With bridge closure, marketing campaign for Westport businesses underway

The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce has initiated a public awareness campaign to highlight that businesses, including restaurants, ice cream shops and assorted services, will still be open during scheduled closures of the Cribari Bridge in the Westport neighborhood of Saugatuck. The campaign is called “The bridge may be closed, but Saugatuck is open.”

Beginning tonight and continuing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights through Sept. 7, the Cribari Bridge in Saugatuck will be closed to vehicles from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for emergency repairs.

The chamber maintains that those closures could adversely affect the local businesses in Saugatuck, as people will look to find alternative routes and areas to populate.

“The loss of three or four tables a night adds up over the weeks this will occur,” said Chamber Executive Director Matthew Mandell. “Residents making an effort to still go to Saugatuck and have dinner will help out our local establishments. It’s really just a detour away.”

Local artist Miggs Burroughs donated his time to create a logo for the campaign.