Shelton concussion clinic HeadZone acquired by CT Children’s Medical Center

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is acquiring Shelton-based HeadZone, a concussion clinic that serves patients aged five to 22 years old. Financial terms were not disclosed.

HeadZone will join Connecticut Children’s Specialty Group Inc., a medical group affiliated with Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The acquisition will boost Connecticut Children’s sports medicine portfolio and expand its footprint in the southwest corridor of the state, according to Medical Center President and CEO Jim Shmerling.

“As I plan for my own personal future, it was imperative for me to ensure the future success of the practice I built in the Fairfield County community,” said HeadZone Medical Director Karen Laugel. “Connecticut Children’s is the ideal organization to provide sports-related concussion management for the patients and families I’ve been privileged to serve. I’m thrilled that a hospital of such elite stature will take this practice and take it to the next level.”