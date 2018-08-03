Elan’s, Danbury’s last strip club, closes

Elan’s of Connecticut, the Danbury “upscale gentleman’s club” at 82 Federal Road, has made good on its July announcement that it would be closing.

“Sorry but after a gazillion years in the adult entertainment business, we need to retire,” owners Al doNascimento and George Amaral posted on Facebook. “We are closing for good. Al is tooooo real freakin ooooold. Thanks to you, all of our clients/associates, staff and management. We wish you the best of the best.”

The property, which began operating as a strip club in 1993, is being purchased by Ingersoll Auto of Danbury, located next door at 84 Federal Road. Plans call for Elan’s to be razed by the end of August to make more room for Ingersoll’s vehicles.

The closure of Elan’s leaves Danbury with no official gentleman’s clubs.