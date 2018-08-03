Greenwich Fitness opening at renovated North Greenwich Shopping Center

Greenwich Fitness will open a 3,000-square-foot facility in the newly renovated North Greenwich Shopping Center, according to realtor Allied Property Group.

The shopping center, once anchored by an IGA supermarket that closed several years ago, benefited from a recent Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission ruling that expanded the list of potential uses in the LBR-1 zone.

In addition to fitness clubs and gyms, the zone now includes daycare centers, walk-in medical clinics, real estate and insurance sales agencies, art galleries, and schools. If the latter requires student drop-off, a special permit is required.

Another 3,000 square feet of space is still available for rent at North Greenwich, according to Allied Property Group.