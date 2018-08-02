County names Siddiqui fair housing director of Human Rights Commission

Saad Siddiqui, a White Plains resident, has been named the fair housing director of Westchester County’s Human Rights Commission.

The county’s Fair Housing Law outlaws discrimination of any kind during a prospective home seeker’s search for housing, including actions from advertisers, appraisers, bankers, real estate offices, brokers and home inspectors.

“As an immigrant and minority myself, I personally recognize the need to confront discrimination and protect the rights of all people,” Siddiqui said. “For these reasons, I have devoted my personal and professional life to defend the rights of others and provide a voice for the underprivileged and underrepresented.”

Siddiqui is a partner and co-founder of law firm Ferrante & Siddiqui LLP in White Plains and maintains a practice with an emphasis on criminal and immigration law.

“Saad brings a wealth of knowledge and legal experience, both in government and private practice, to this important position,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “In Westchester, we don’t tolerate discrimination of any kind – especially during the already difficult process of finding housing.”

Prior to entering private practice, Siddiqui was associate counsel in the criminal division of the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County.