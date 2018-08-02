Gridiron Capital names John Warner managing director

John Warner has joined private investment company Gridiron Capital LLC as managing director.

He will source and evaluate potential investment opportunities, perform due diligence and participate in the structuring, negotiation, financing and closing of portfolio investments at the New Canaan-based firm.

Prior to joining Gridiron, Warner was a managing director at CCMP Capital and its predecessor firms, JPMorgan Partners and Chase Capital Partners, where he was one of the partners responsible for investing on behalf of global funds with more than $10 billion under management.

He has previously served as a board director for numerous companies in the consumer/retail, industrial and energy sectors.

“We have gotten to know John over the years, and he demonstrates all of the qualities we look for in a managing director,” said Gridiron Co-Founder and Managing Partner Tom Burger. “In addition to the value he will be adding internally, we know he will represent the firm well as he develops relationships with our portfolio company management teams, board of business executives and limited partners.”