Fiore named CFO/COO at Danbury’s PlusMedia

PlusMedia LLC, the Danbury media agency specializing in omnichannel direct response marketing, has hired Robert J. Fiore as chief financial and chief operations officer.

Most recently the CEO and CFO of financial technology company Private Client Resources, Fiore will oversee all financial and operational functions at PlusMedia, with a focus on efficiency and technology enhancement as the company commemorates two decades in the direct marketing industry.

Founded in 1998 by president and CEO Sherry Scapperotti, PlusMedia provides strategic thought leadership and customized marketing solutions to optimize media spend and increase its clients’ ROI and bottom line profitability.