Sikorsky Credit Union has opened a new branch at 3 Federal Road in Brookfield.

President and CEO Vincent Ciambriello noted that membership in the credit union is not limited to those working at Sikorsky Aircraft, but is open to everyone who “lives, works, worships or volunteers in Fairfield, New Haven or Hartford County.”

The company, headquartered in Stratford, claims to be Fairfield County’s largest credit union.