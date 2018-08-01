Cooper Carry appoints Lopatynsky

Alexandra Lopatynsky of Darien has been appointed associate principal and managing director of the New York office of design firm Cooper Carry. In her new role, Lopatynsky will lead Cooper Carry’s growth in the Northeast, manage the firm’s New York presence and oversee the design of creative and complex projects that span multiple building types and design disciplines.

“As Cooper Carry continues to expand its service offerings and reach, we look for innovators like Alex, who is one of the leading architects in the New York market,” said Kevin Cantley, president and CEO of Cooper Carry. “With more than 28 years of experience in hospitality, entertainment and experiential design, she is a passionate advocate for the creation of environments that enhance human well-being. With a proven ability to effectively manage all facets of a design firm, Alex brings a keen strategic vision for Cooper Carry and its New York team that will continue to deliver exceptional solutions for our clients.”

Lopatynsky served most recently as the principal and national hospitality market sector leader for JCJ Architecture. She was a member of the executive team, responsible for development of the firm’s overall strategic plan. In addition, she spearheaded the annual market sector plan and budget, ran business development and managed creative design teams.

From 2004-07, Lopatynsky served on the board of the Darien Revitalization Inc., a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization established to guide the revitalization of Downtown Darien through the use of the National Trusts Main Street four-point management approach.

Lopatynsky is a member of the American Institute of Architects, the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, NEWH – the Hospitality Industry Network, and CREW New York. In addition, she is a licensed architect in New York, North Carolina, Virginia and Minnesota.