TD Charitable Foundation supports child center

The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank recently donated $10,000 to Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut as part of the foundation’s commitment to giving back to the community.

The center is a nonprofit agency providing mental health services to children, teens and their families in Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford. The funds from the foundation will support the agency’s child and family therapy program that provides at-risk youth with comprehensive, individualized treatment to reduce psychiatric symptoms such as depression, anxiety, developmental delays or suicidal thoughts, regardless of their ability to pay. The center’s mental health professionals work with children and their families to stabilize and improve the child’s functioning, mood, self-concept and developmental skills to improve long-term outcomes.

“Giving children — particularly children in need — the tools they need to succeed in life is critical to the prosperity of our community. Early identification of mental health issues and timely treatment can prevent years of unnecessary suffering. We are honored that our program has met TD Bank’s high standards for funding,” said Eliot Brenner, the center’s president and CEO.

“We recognize the importance of supporting the Child Guidance Center of Southern CT in its mission to provide much-needed therapy services to children and adolescents in need of recovery from trauma and abuse,” said Michael LaBella, market president, TD Bank. “TD is committed to driving positive change through working collaborations that enrich the lives of our diverse communities across Connecticut, and we are honored to be a part of this effort.”