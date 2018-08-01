Student art hits high notes

Artwork by two Westchester ninth-graders has been selected for reproduction on an exterior wall of the Music Conservatory of Westchester’s building on Central Avenue in White Plains.

Mya Madison Davis of Pelham Memorial High School and Ciara Sergi of White Plains High School tied for first place in the “Colors of Music” contest staged by the conservatory. They will work with muralist Jonathan Villoch to incorporate their designs into a mural with a theme based on multicultural music.

A panel of art experts and creative community leaders from New York City and Westchester handled the judging. Runners-up were Emma Farley, a seventh-grader at New Rochelle’s Albert Leonard Middle School and Lucy Schwartzreich, an 11th-grader at Chappaqua’s Horace Greeley High School.

Davis named her art “Rainbow Rhapsody.” She said its “bright colors represent diversity of people. The instruments I used are from all over the world.“

Sergi’s entry was titled “Musical Pangea.” She said, “I drew the characteristic instruments from each of the continents as a product of their traditional culture and used their instruments to depict each continent.”

Conservatory Executive Director Jean Newton said, “Music and art brings people together in a way that nothing else can.”

The finished mural is scheduled to be unveiled Sept. 30 during a block party on the conservatory’s grounds.