Lawrence Hospital receives stroke care awards

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has received an award from the American Heart Association and its division, the American Stroke Association. The Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award recognizes the hospital for meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients.

The measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

The hospital also received the associations’ Target: Stroke Honor Roll Award. To qualify for this award, a hospital must demonstrate reduced time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, the only drug approved by the FDA to treat ischemic stroke, which is the result of a clot interfering with blood flow to the brain.