Golf benefits WPH and Rivera Foundation

Top athletes, entertainers and media personalities turned out to help support White Plains Hospital and the Mariano Rivera Foundation at a celebrity golf tournament. The event was at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck.

Funds were raised during the golfing and cocktail hour and dinner that followed. The hospital uses the funds to help support health access and information for underserved people. The mission of the Mariano Rivera Foundation is to provide youth from impoverished families with an education that will empower them for the future. It provides scholarships, school events, food drives and monetary contributions.

This was the third year for the golf tournament staged by White Plains Hospital and the Mariano Rivera Foundation. Rivera played 19 seasons for the New York Yankees and was named the 1999 World Series Most Valuable Player and the 2003 American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player.