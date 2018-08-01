New dean and trustees at WCC

Brian Murphy has been named vice president and dean of administrative services at Westchester Community College (WCC). Murphy had been with City College/CUNY in a number of financial roles.

WCC’s Board of Trustees recently has added three new members, Elizabeth Lugones, Deborah S. Raizes and Gregory Robeson Smith.

Lugones is the new student representative to the board. She’s studying engineering science at the school.

Raizes is a senior consultant for Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates Ltd. The firm recruits administrators for public school systems. She also serves on the board of trustees for Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and had been its chairperson.

Smith is the senior pastor of the Mount Hope A.M.E. Zion Church in White Plains. He has been active in programs to assist the poor, distressed and underprivileged. In 1990, he was appointed by President Bush as president and CEO of the African Development Foundation in Washington, D.C., which has offices in 25 African nations and a staff of more than 3,000. He continued serving in that position during President Clinton’s administration. Smith is the grandnephew of Paul Robeson, the renowned singer and activist.