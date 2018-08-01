Bradley International receiving $13.2 million fed grant

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a $13.2 million federal aviation grant to Bradley International Airport for taxiway enhancements as part of a $3.18 billion funding package for airport improvements at runways, taxiways, aprons and terminals across the country.

“This grant is a down payment to ensure Bradley International Airport remains an economic engine as demand grows,” said U.S Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Other grants will support airports in Texas, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Arkansas, Nebraska, Virginia and Canada. The only other New England airport receiving funds under the grant is Maine’s Bangor International, which is receiving $6.4 million.

The Bradley funding comes in the midst of several major construction projects there, including a new $220 million ground transportation center.