Nestlé Waters North America taps Clevenger-Lee as chief marketing officer

Nestlé Waters North America has named Yumi Clevenger-Lee its vice president and chief marketing officer. She replaces Antonio Sciuto, who the Stamford-based company said “made the decision to leave NWNA to consider opportunities both within and outside of Nestlé.”

Most recently marketing director of the Latin America region for Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), Clevenger-Lee will oversee NWNA’s marketing operations in the U.S. She will serve as a member of the NWNA executive team and will report to President and CEO Fernando Mercé.

CPW is a joint venture between General Mills and Nestlé to manufacture and market cereal globally in more than 120 markets. At CPW, Clevenger-Lee was responsible for all marketing activities across 14 countries, including guiding brand-building communication strategies, creating category and portfolio initiatives to drive trust with consumers, and delivering a significant increase in volume.

While marketing director, she and her team launched 14 new products across 12 markets and were credited with stabilizing market share following three consecutive years of decline.