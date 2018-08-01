Pet Pantry opens new location in Fairfield

Fairfield brothers Adam and Ari Jacobson have opened a new Pet Pantry Warehouse at 1876 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The store, which represents the pet supply company’s seventh location, is approximately 3,000 square feet and features a range of products and pet food brands promising to support animal health and well-being.

Pet Pantry’s Fairfield customers will also have access to a self-service pet wash, which the Jacobsons said will be available as a fundraising tool for local schools, animal adoption agencies and other local causes.

Next month, the Fairfield store will partner with Adopt-a-Dog to host a private grand-opening “Ribbon Chewing” event for the business community with Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz, and Fairfield Director of Community and Economic Development Mark Barnhart.

Pet Pantry‘s six other locations include Connecticut stores in Riverside, Wilton and New Canaan and New York stores in Rye, Larchmont and Scarsdale.