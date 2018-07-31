Greenburgh gets more than 100 bikes from shuttered bike-share company

Ofo, a bike-sharing company that recently decided to stop its Westchester operation, has decided to donate the more than 100 bicycles left in White Plains.

Officials from the town of Greenburgh picked up those bicycles and stored them, according to Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Feiner added that 20 of those bikes will be distributed to students in need at Alexander Hamilton High School in Elmsford. The town is also working with the Cycle Club of Westchester to repair the bicycles and distribute them to other residents “who need it most,” Feiner said.

Ofo announced that it would shut down its local operation on July 23, leaving behind bikes that allowed riders to hop on and later leave those bikes at their destination, paying through a mobile app. Feiner said the apps had been removed from the Ofo bicycles.

Ofo was one of two companies that launched a bike-share program in White Plains this summer. Lime, a Silicon Valley startup, remains in operation in White Plains and Yonkers.

Ofo announced that it would pull its bikes from a number of U.S. cities, and instead, the Chinese company will focus on China and large global cities where bike-sharing is better established.

Feiner said he has reached out to Lime to see if they would expand their operation to Greenburgh.