FactSet names Helen Shan as CFO

FactSet, the Norwalk provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications, has announced that Helen Shan will join it in September as chief financial officer.

Shan has more than 25 years of experience in business and financial services and has held key executive roles in finance, treasury, strategy, corporate development and investment banking.

She will join FactSet following her position at Marsh and McLennan Cos., where she was CFO for professional services firm Mercer. There she was responsible for global financial reporting and performance, operational finance, investments and corporate strategy, leading a team of finance professionals supporting clients in over 130 countries.

Prior to Mercer, Shan has held the role of vice president and treasurer for both Marsh and McLennan Cos. and Pitney Bowes Inc. and of managing director at J.P. Morgan.

There will be a transition period when Shan joins with current CFO Maurizio Nicolelli, who will remain with FactSet through December.