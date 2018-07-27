New Canaan expresses interest in buying Unimin HQ building

New Canaan First Selectman Kevin Moynihan is considering the acquisition of a local 28,000-square-foot office building to serve as the new location for the town’s police department and board of education.

According to a report in the New Canaanite, the 35-year-old building at 258 Elm St. is the headquarters of Unimin Corp., which operates 44 mining and mineral processing facilities across North America. Unimin announced plans to sell the building in October 2016; the building is still listed for sale for an undisclosed sum, and it was last appraised for approximately $8.2 million.

It is not certain what the town would pay for the property, but Moynihan stated there would be about $2 million in retrofit costs, including the construction of jail cells for the police department and the installation of a second elevator. He added that any purchase would allow Unimin to remain on site for up to three years while it relocated its workforce to a new headquarters.

“They are definitely moving and the town is very interested in acquiring the building, and we have to first of all complete the process of the due diligence of whether it works,” Moynihan said.