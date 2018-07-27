Westport professional building sells for $1.15 million

Westport developer 29 E. Main Westport LLC has purchased the freestanding 4,000-square-foot professional office building at that address in Westport. The seller was the similarly named 29 East Main Westport LLC.

The building sold for $1,150,000, or nearly $300 per square foot, noted David Fugitt, a partner at Vidal/Wettenstein LLC, the sole broker involved in the transaction.

The developer plans to renovate the building to set up an office for its own operations and lease out the remaining space for professional use.