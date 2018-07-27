Home Fairfield Westport professional building sells for $1.15 million

Westport professional building sells for $1.15 million

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Westport developer 29 E. Main Westport LLC has purchased the freestanding 4,000-square-foot professional office building at that address in Westport. The seller was the similarly named 29 East Main Westport LLC.

The building sold for $1,150,000, or nearly $300 per square foot, noted David Fugitt, a partner at Vidal/Wettenstein LLC, the sole broker involved in the transaction.

The developer plans to renovate the building to set up an office for its own operations and lease out the remaining space for professional use.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here