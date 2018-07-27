Lavieri named vice chairman at Stamford’s ISG

Stamford-based technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has named Todd Lavieri vice chairman.

Lavieri joined ISG in 2014 as partner and president of ISG Americas and later was named to also lead ISG Asia Pacific; he retains responsibility for the two regions. In his expanded role, he will work with Chairman and CEO Michael Connors and other members of the firm’s executive leadership team on corporate strategy and governance matters.

Lavieri previously held executive positions with IBM as general manager, IBM Global Consulting, and general manager, Global Business Services, IBM Canada. Prior to joining IBM, he was president and CEO of Archstone Consulting, a strategy and operations advisory firm he founded in 2003 and sold in 2009.