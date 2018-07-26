Houlihan Lawrence names new Pelham, New Rochelle manager

Houlihan Lawrence named lifelong New Rochelle resident Michelina Arminio as manager of the real estate company’s New Rochelle and Pelham offices.

“With her strong industry background and deep community roots, we believe Michelina will be an excellent leader for our New Rochelle and Pelham agents,” said Chris Meyers, president of Houlihan Lawrence.

Arminio has 14 years of real estate experience and joins Houlihan Lawrence from Keller Williams. Prior to real estate, she worked in advertising at Young and Rubican, at News Corp. and with the United States Tennis Association.

“I’m delighted to represent the region’s premier real estate brokerage in the place I’ve known and loved my entire life,” said Arminio. “I look forward to being a part of this incredibly talented team.”

In her new role, Arminio replaces Deborah DeGiacomo, who is retiring after 10 years of managing the two offices.

Founded in Bronxville in 1888, Houlihan Lawrence has 30 offices and more than 1,300 agents serving Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, Ulster and Orange counties in New York and Fairfield County in Connecticut.