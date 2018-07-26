Stamford’s Pinnacle School looks to expand into adjoining building

The Pinnacle School, a private, special education day school for college-bound students in grades 2-12, plans to expand into the adjoining building at 30 Commerce Road in Stamford pending approval from the city’s planning board, zoning board of appeals and building department.

The school, based at 44 Commerce Road, signed a lease for additional space earlier this month. Renovations are expected to begin this summer, with an anticipated occupancy at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

“With Pinnacle’s steady year-over-year enrollment growth, we are thrilled to be able to expand the footprint and enhance the overall environment of our school to better accommodate our program and allow for continued growth,” said Pinnacle’s Head of School Alisa Dror. “The new space at 30 Commerce will enable us to meet the demand for our highly specialized program by adding additional classrooms and offices, which will allow us to serve a growing population of students who are in need of special education.”

Since its inception in 2010, The Pinnacle School has grown from two to 49 students, educating children from over 15 communities in Connecticut and New York, with the largest percentage hailing from Stamford. With an average class size of only four students and fully integrated support services — which include school psychologists, speech and language pathologists, behavioral specialists, and occupational therapists — Pinnacle promises individualized academic programming that allows students to reach their potential.