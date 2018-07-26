Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce chief steps down

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has announced Executive Director Jennifer Zinzi is resigning from her position, effective Aug. 3.

Zinzi became executive director in October 2015. She previously worked in the banking industry, serving as a mortgage officer at Webster Bank in Shelton, as an assistant vice president and branch manager at Union Savings Bank in Ridgefield, and as an assistant vice president and financial center manager for the Ridgefield office of Wachovia.

Zinzi will be taking on a new job as regional sales director at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care in Danbury.