New CEO at NanoViricides

NanoViricides Inc., a Shelton-based company focused on the application of nanomedicine technologies in antiviral therapies, has hired Irach Taraporewala as its new CEO. He will begin his new job on Sept. 1.

Taraporewala was previously the founding CEO and president of Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc. Before that, he was vice president of regulatory affairs and clinical research at Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc. and was a senior consultant in the drug development consulting division at Parexel International Corp. He holds a Ph.D. degree in medicinal chemistry from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and an M.S. in organic chemistry and a B.S. degree in chemistry and microbiology from the University of Bombay in India.

Taraporewala replaces Eugene Seymour, the company’s co-founder, who resigned earlier this year. Seymour holds the title of NanoViricides CEO Emeritus.