Ground broken on Church Hill Village senior living facility in Newtown

Senior Lifestyle Corp., which owns, operates and develops senior living communities, has broken ground on Church Hill Village in Newtown. Senior Lifestyle is developing the project in partnership with Teton Capital Co. and JRP Architects.

Scheduled to open in the summer of 2019, the facility will feature 49 assisted living apartment homes, as well as 22 memory care residences developed specifically to support those with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other memory-impairing illnesses. The 66,000-square-foot retirement community will sit on nearly four acres of land at the northeast corner of The Boulevard and Church Hill Road.

Residents will have access to 15,938 square feet of common spaces, including a bar and lounge with a fireplace, salon, wellness and fitness area, spa, multipurpose room and theater, private dining room, and an arts and crafts studio. The property will also feature multiple accessible gardens, patios, outdoor activity areas and walking paths.

The development will bring approximately 150 jobs to the local community during the expected 14-month construction period. Senior Lifestyle expects to staff Church Hill Village with over 60 full- and part-time permanent workers.

Founded in 1985, Senior Lifestyle has a portfolio of more than 170 communities located throughout 26 states.