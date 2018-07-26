Steward Partners Global Advisory enters CT with Newtown office

New York City-based Steward Partners Global Advisory, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, has opened its first Connecticut office at the Village at Lexington Gardens complex in Newtown, located at 32 Church Hill Road.

In addition, the Kortze Brother Wealth Management Group, which specializes in retirement and investment planning, has joined Steward Partners and will be based in the new space. The Kortze Brother team – consisting of brothers John and Cary Kortze, as well as Michele Ingram and Amy Nimer – joins Steward Partners from Wells Fargo. There, its members oversaw $500 million in client assets.

The Newtown office is Steward‘s sixth location in the New England area and its 16th overall.