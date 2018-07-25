Sacred Heart University begins construction on two residence halls

Sacred Heart University has begun construction on two residence halls on the Upper Quad of the Fairfield campus.

The residences, which are being built on the former site of Jewish Senior Services, will offer a combination of apartments and suites designed to house four or five students per residential unit. This will be part of a six-structure complex housing more than 900 students. The first residence hall in this development, the 69,000-square-foot Pierre Toussaint Hall, opened in January, and the new buildings are scheduled to be ready by the fall of 2019.

“With the addition of the Upper Quad, we will be able to offer more students the option of on-campus living, which adds to their experience and helps them to assimilate to college life more easily,” said Mike Kinney, the university’s senior vice president for finance and administration.