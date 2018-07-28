Cortlandt Crossing could open for business this year

Cortlandt Crossing Shopping Center in Mohegan Lake could be open for business by the end of this year, the site’s developer said.

The $65 million 130,000-square-foot commercial retail center is under construction along the north side of the Route 6 corridor by developer Acadia Realty Trust.

The shopping center will be anchored by a 65,000-square-foot ShopRite, the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in the U.S. with 260 stores. The store plans to relocate from just down the street at 2094 Main St. to the new complex at 3144 E. Main St.

Recently, White Plains-based Acadia Realty announced that Homesense signed a lease for a 25,000-square-foot store and would serve as the site’s second anchor tenant. Homesense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores, recently expanded its operations to the U.S. and now has a string of locations along the East Coast, including stores in Commack, Long Island; and Paramus, New Jersey.

“Our goal is to get it open this year,” said Christopher Conlon, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Acadia Realty. “Certainly not 100 percent (open), but our goal is to get our two anchor tenants open in the fourth quarter.”

Once completed, Cortlandt Crossing will include a 104,000-square-foot main building and three standalone buildings. There will be roughly 400 parking spaces at the shopping center.

Verizon plans to take up residence in one of the freestanding buildings on the site, with plans to open a roughly 3,000-square-foot store. Conlon noted that restaurants will also be part of the tenant mix.

“Food is a very, very important piece,” he said. “It’s not going to be terribly unique and different from what you’ve seen in other shopping centers. It’s that line of tenants that really wants to be around a great ShopRite.”

In total, Conlon said the development is between 60 to 70 percent leased and more tenants could be announced in the fall.

“We respect the confidentiality of new tenants until they give us the green light to announce,” Conlon said.

Ground was broken on the site that is three miles east of the Taconic State Parkway in October 2016. Since that time, the development company completed a number of off-site improvements, including the addition of a traffic light at the intersection of Baker and Main streets and sewer remediation. The developer also widened Route 6 by adding a traffic lane.

“That was a big piece” of the development, Conlon noted of those improvements.

New sidewalks have already been installed along the northern side of Route 6 that fronts the development.

Still, some work remains. Conlon said the roadways and parking areas still need to be paved. The company also needs to finish some interior site work on both the ShopRite and Homesense buildings, both of which he hopes will be completed by August.

The 36-acre site is across Route 6 from another complex managed by Acadia Realty, Cortlandt Town Center, home to retailers, including Walmart, Marshalls, PetSmart, Barnes & Noble and Best Buy.

The center also is just a few miles from another development under construction at 3200 Crompond Road. Once completed, that 25-acre site in Yorktown Heights will be home to a 124,000-square-foot Lowe’s home improvement center and three other business, ranging from up to 4,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet.

Acadia Realty also owns the Bedford Green Shopping Center in Bedford Hills and the Crossroads Shopping Center in White Plains.