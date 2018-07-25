Tommy Hilfiger’s former Greenwich mansion listed at $6.75M

The Greenwich mansion that was once the home to designer Tommy Hilfiger and served as a setting for two reality television shows is now on the market for $6.75 million.

Built in 1999 and located at 578 Riversville Road, the property dubbed “Appleyard” sits on 4.6 acres and features a 10,000-square-foot home with seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a home cinema and a music studio, swimming pool and tennis court. The property became familiar to television viewers as the location for the 2003 MTV series “Rich Girls” starring Hilfiger’s daughter Ally and for the designer’s 2005 CBS fashion competition show “The Cut.”

Hilfiger sold the home in 2006 to the current owner for $7.8 million and moved to another Greenwich mansion, known as “Stone Hill,” which he purchased in 2005 for $18 million. Stone Hill was listed for sale in 2008 at $27.9 million and sold one year later for $20 million.