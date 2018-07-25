Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies rebrands as BlueCrest

Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies (DMT), a Danbury-based technology provider for mail and parcel solutions, has been rebranded as BlueCrest.

BlueCrest offers mail, print and data management software for high-volume mailers, postal organizations and parcel logistics companies. The new brand identity, which includes the corporate slogan “Where Message Meets Momentum,” follows its $361 million acquisition in April by Platinum Equity, an investment firm based in Beverly Hills, California.

“DMT is a leader in its market with all the tools it needs to thrive as a standalone business,” said Platinum Equity Principal Adam Cooper when announcing the company’s acquisition in April. “It has a broad range of advanced inserting, sorting and print solutions and a committed global workforce that delivers world-class client satisfaction. We look forward to partnering with the management team to drive operational excellence and invest in growth, both organically and through prospective strategic acquisitions.”