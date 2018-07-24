Funding to help get out the vote

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) is now accepting applications for a new civic engagement grants program designed to fund efforts to increase voter registration and information access for all Fairfield County residents, particularly those who are historically disenfranchised. The deadline for applications is July 27.

FCCF’s Get Out the Vote (GOTV) program offers support to nonprofits to boost efforts to engage underrepresented voters in Fairfield County. Organizations eligible to apply with FCCF must support voter registration in general, not just with select political parties or candidates.

“The objective of the GOTV program is to increase civic engagement and improve models for nonprofits to register and engage voters,” said Mendi Blue-Paca, FCCF vice president of community impact. “These grants will bolster organizations that are giving a voice to individuals who are underrepresented in the political process.”

Grantee participants will receive and/or benefit from a $1,000 civic engagement grant; one peer learning activity/brainstorming session, to occur in late August); opportunities to shape FCCF’s first cross-county National Voter Registration Day event on Sept. 25; and recognition as a partner on its website and during its National Voter Registration Day events

For details on how to apply and for the terms of the grant for GOTV, go to the organization’s website here.