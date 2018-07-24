Bank foundation supports female soldiers

In support of Homes for the Brave (HFTB) the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank in Stamford, has donated $10,000 to HFTB’s Female Soldiers: Forgotten Heroes as part of the foundation’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Homes for the Brave’s mission is to provide housing and services necessary to help homeless individuals return to a productive and meaningful life. Opening its doors in 2002, HFTB provides transitional living, case management, life skills coaching and vocational training for homeless men, primarily veterans. Female Soldiers: Forgotten Heroes, operating since 2011, offers transitional housing to homeless female veterans and their young children. The funds from the TD Charitable Foundation will support case management and services for women in the FS:FH program.

“We are very grateful to TD Bank and the TD Charitable Foundation for their support,” said Vincent Santilli, CEO of Homes for the Brave. “Female Soldiers: Forgotten Heroes is the first and only transitional housing program in the tri-state area dedicated exclusively to serving the unique needs of female veterans experiencing homelessness.”

“By supporting services provided by the Female Soldiers: Forgotten Heroes we know we are helping to provide safe, secure interim housing and support” said Michael LaBella, market president, TD Bank. “TD is committed to driving positive change through working collaborations that enrich the lives of our communities across Connecticut and we are honored to be a part of this effort.”