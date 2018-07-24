Marketing group marks anniversary

More than 300 guests celebrated The Luxury Marketing Council of Connecticut-Hudson Valley’s “Fourth Annual Polo Family Day” in Greenwich on June 10 in honor of its fifth anniversary.

“With a vision to serve the unique needs of the region, The Luxury Marketing Council of Connecticut-Hudson Valley was formed to be a catalyst so luxury experiences could be interwoven into the very fabric of everyday life,” said Jack Mitchell, chairman, Mitchell stores and founding member of The Luxury Marketing Council of Connecticut-Hudson Valley.

“Part of our success is that we continue to meet the diverse needs and interests of our discerning members,” he added. “It’s really about facilitating connections between our members, sponsors with their perspective buyers and it’s all about results at the end of the day, building businesses.”

The event at the Greenwich Polo Club kicked off the 37th high-goal season, which featured the first match of the 16-goal Shreve, Crump & Low Cup.

Luxury items in food, products, cars, sculpture, works of art, fashion and more were provided for the guests as well as the Luxury Shopping Promenade whose percentage of sales benefitted three nonprofit organizations: International Camel Rescue, Kids In Crisis and Pass On The Love.