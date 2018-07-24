Hospital opens center for radiosurgery

White Plains Hospital has expanded its radiation oncology department with a new center for radiosurgery. The centerpiece is the Varian Edge Radiosurgery System.

Congresswoman Nita Lowey joined White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, WPH President and CEO Susan Fox and other community and hospital leaders, donors and patients for a ribbon-cutting ceremony announcing the Paul and Harriet Weissman Department of Radiology Oncology and a radiosurgery suite named for the Clarvit family.

The Edge is said to be particularly effective for treating small tumors. Treatments are delivered painlessly in a compressed period of time, often in as few as five minutes. A linear accelerator called the Varian TrueBeam also is used.

Stereotactic radiosurgery and radiotherapy tools like the Edge and TrueBeam can be used to treat cancer in any area of the body where radiation therapy is indicated, including the brain, spine, pancreas, liver, and lungs.

“We’re providing the same or better level of care than patients would receive in New York City, with added comfort and more convenience,” said Randy Stevens, director of the department of radiation oncology at WPH.