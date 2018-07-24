Walmart in White Plains to close next month

Walmart is saying goodbye to downtown White Plains.

The retailer announced on Tuesday that it would close the doors of its White Plains store at 275 Main St.

“The decision to close our White Plains store is not an easy one,” said Walmart spokesperson Phillip Keene.

In a statement, the company said the decision was based on a number of factors, including its strategic alignment with the company’s long-term plans.

“This store does not offer the same assortment as our Supercenters,” Keene said, noting that Supercenters feature departments including bakery, deli and produce. “Along with financial performance, that was a factor in this particular case.”

The store, which opened in 2006, is expected to close to the public by Aug. 10. The pharmacy will close on Aug. 7, and patient records will be transferred to Sam’s Club at 333 Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford.



The company added that employees will be paid until Oct. 26.

“We are hopeful the vast majority of associates will be able to continue their careers by transferring to another location,” the statement said.

The company said that salaried full-time associates who are not offered a comparable position with the company and are still employed on Oct. 26 will be eligible for severance. Severance will also be offered to hourly full-time associates who have been employed at least one year or part-time associates who have been employed for at least five years and are not offered a comparable position.



The company aims to sell most of its products prior to the store’s closing dates, and remaining perishable items may be donated to local hunger relief organizations.

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach said he was notified of Walmart’s decision on Tuesday morning.

“My focus is on the employees,” he said.

Roach added that he had reached out to officials at the White Plains Education and Training Center.

“In some ways, this is an opportunity,” Roach said, adding that those employees could be retrained to find jobs in high-demand industries, particularly health care. “There are jobs out there,” he said.

Greenwich-based Ivy Realty owns the 275,000-square-foot building at 275 Main St., which also includes a Dunkin’ Donuts and Burlington Coat Factory.

Roach said the building’s vacancy should “create a lot of interest” for the real estate community.

Walmart operates 110 stores in New York, including one at 3133 E Main St. in Mohegan Lake.

“As a company, we are committed to continuing our growth and investment in New York,” Keene said, adding that the company plans to spend an estimated $52 million in New York in the coming year, including for the remodeling of 15 stores and the rollout of several in-store and online innovations.

In Fairfield County, locations include Danbury, Norwalk, Shelton and Stratford. Last year, the retailer announced that it would not proceed with construction of what was supposed to be a 150,000-square-foot Walmart Superstore in Monroe.



