Gateway Townhomes in Peekskill to open this week

Ginsburg Development Cos. plans to host a grand opening ceremony this week at Gateway Townhomes at 700 Main St. in Peekskill.

Martin Ginsburg, founder and principal of Ginsburg Development Cos., will be joined at the opening by government officials including Peekskill Mayor Andre K. Rainey and Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins. The event will be held on July 26 at 12:30 p.m.

The three-story development includes 16 rowhouse condominiums, with triplex two- and three-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,649 to 1,915 square feet.

Fourteen of the townhomes will be sold at market rate prices, starting at $335,000. Two units will be offered as affordable workforce housing for those making up to 80 percent of the Westchester median income.

The Valhalla-based developer is also constructing another project in Peekskill, the $64.5 million mixed-use development Fort Hill. That project, which is being built on the site of a former convent and Revolutionary War lookout in Peekskill, will include 178 rental apartments, a hotel and a restaurant.

The townhomes will share a shuttle bus to the Peekskill Metro-North Station with the Fort Hill development. For more information, visit gdchomes.com.

