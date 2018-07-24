Nonprofit for disabled is bounced from using Newtown public property

Newtown and a nonprofit offering those with physical disabilities the chance to water ski have settled a lawsuit, with the result that the organization will cease using Sandy Hook locations for its events.

Leaps of Faith Adaptive Skiers (LOF), based in the Newtown village of Sandy Hook, had been using public property at Bridge End Park on Lake Zoar and the residential property of its founder Joel Zeisler to host many of its events, but local residents’ complaints about noise and traffic resulted in Newtown’s issuing a cease-and-desist notice in 2017, followed by an injunction and finally a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

As part of the settlement, Zeisler is still allowed to use his residential property on the lake for informal recreation but not for LOF activities.

While the agreement says that Zeisler can continue to have friends visit his property for recreational opportunities, where the nonprofit will operate from is uncertain.