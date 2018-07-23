BrioDigital website services ‘incompetent,’ NestEdge Realty claims in $1M lawsuit

NestEdge Realty claims that an internet search engine optimization (SEO) firm messed up its online presence and then threatened to attack its real estate licenses when it balked at paying the bills.

The Chappaqua brokerage sued BrioDigital for $1 million on July 16 in Westchester Supreme Court.

BrioDigital, the complaint states, provided services “in such an incompetent manner so as to negate any benefit whatsoever.”

BrioDigital did not immediately respond to a request for its side of the story.

The lawsuit was filed by NestEdge’s parent company, LMS Strategies Inc., and principals CEO Matthew E. Gluck, Harvey T. Gluck and Leny Davidson.

NestEdge’s claim to fame is that it offers low commissions to sellers and commission rebates to buyers.

The lawsuit identifies The Brio Group International Inc. in White Plains as BrioDigital’s parent company. BrioDigital describes itself as a digital market expansion firm.

NestEdge hired BrioDigital in May for search engine marketing and optimization services. It wanted the firm, for example, to fine-tune key words, meta tags and content to achieve high search results and website rankings. Less than a week later, it hired BrioDigital to provide pay-per-click advertising services.

The contracts totaled $3,650 a month.

NestEdge disputed the payments in June, claiming that BrioDigital had failed to provide the services. The firm had allegedly outsourced the work to people who had neither the marketing nor the technology skills, for instance, and it had failed to monitor digital performance daily or to continually fine-tune key words and meta tags.

Content submitted to search engines “had such poor grammar,” NestEdge claims, that “consumers viewing the advertisements would call into question NestEdge’s competency.”

The advertisements allegedly used terminology unrelated to the realty industry and mixed up messages aimed at buyers and sellers.

When NestEdge balked at paying the June SEO bill, White Plains attorney Eric J. Rotbard says in the complaint, BrioDigital invoked the contract and demanded $30,000.

NestEdge wants the court to declare the contract invalid and unenforceable.

BrioDigital also tried to bully the three NestEdge principals, the complaint states, into paying $31,150 in fees. Jeff Jackson, a debt collector who is identified as an agent of BrioDigital but who is not personally named as a defendant in the case, allegedly threatened to attack their real estate licenses by disclosing false information about their creditworthiness.

The NestEdge principals are each demanding $1 million for inflicting emotional distress and for harm to their reputations.