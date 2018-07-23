Culinary Institute of America launches online food business master’s program

The Culinary Institute of America campus in Hyde Park. Photo provided by CIA.

The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park has launched a mostly online Master of Professional Studies in Food Business degree program.

In an announcement July 19, the Dutchess County culinary college touted the program as providing a first-of-its-kind, executive-format degree that allows working professionals to advance their careers on their own schedule.

The two-year, 30-credit master’s program requires 27 online credits in subjects such as food systems, leadership, business fundamentals, marketing, real estate and law. The final three credits are earned through three short residencies at the CIA at Copia in Napa, California, and at the CIA’s main campus in Hyde Park.

The program includes access to a mentor network of more than 40 food industry professionals. CIA master’s students can initiate one-on-one online mentoring sessions with experts in the network.

The CIA is still accepting applications for the fall 2018 inaugural class of the master’s program. Applications for 2019 are open as well. More information can be found at ciachef.edu/masters.